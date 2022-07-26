Crystal Palace goalkeeper Remi Matthews is set for a move to Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone on loan, according to the Courier.

St Johnstone have been checking on a number of options as they look to add another shot-stopper to the ranks during the ongoing transfer window.

The Saints were keen to have a new face in through the door before the league campaign kicks off this weekend and look to have found their man in Matthews.

The custodian is on the books at Premier League side Crystal Palace and the Eagles are sanctioning a loan exit.

Matthews will link up with St Johnstone on loan for the entire forthcoming season.

Crystal Palace landed Matthews as a backup goalkeeper in the summer of 2021, the player putting pen to paper to a two-year deal at Selhurst Park.

The shot-stopper has played in Scotland before, spending time on loan at Hamilton in the 2016/17 campaign.

St Johnstone start their Scottish Premiership campaign this weekend by playing host to Lee Johnson’s Hibernian and it remains to be seen if Matthews will be between the sticks.