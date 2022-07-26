Everton are closing in on the loan capture of former Wolves defender Ruben Vinagre, who has been at the club’s training base today, according to Sky Sports News.

Frank Lampard wants to add to his squad over the course of the summer transfer window, but Everton are keeping a close eye on their finances.

They have zeroed in on Vinagre and have agreed a season-long loan deal with the player’s club side, Sporting Lisbon.

Signing Vinagre on loan is a cost-effective measure for the Toffees and they are moving quickly to wrap up the deal.

The left-back has already flown into England and has been at Everton’s Finch Farm training base today.

Everton are now close to finalising the deal and signing Vinagre on loan.

Vinagre was snapped up by Wolves from Monaco, initially on loan, before then completing a permanent move to Molineux.

He signed for Sporting Lisbon on loan last summer, with the Portuguese holding an option to buy they subsequently triggered.

They are now set to quickly let him join Everton.