Everton are set to hold an auction for the services of 21-year-old striker Ellis Simms who is attracting interest from several clubs in the Championship, including Sunderland, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Simms spent the latter half of last season on loan in Scotland with Hearts where he scored seven goals in 21 appearances for the club and impressed.

Everton have been weighing up what to do with Simms amid suggestions he will either be loaned out again or sold.

A sale is on the agenda now and several sides in the Championship want to land the hitman to add to their firepower.

And it has been claimed that Everton are set to auction off his services given the interest Simms has been attracting.

Everton are keen to continue to raise funds in the transfer market if possible and Simms looks set to depart.

Huddersfield are only one of several Championship teams who have their eyes on Simms this summer, with Sunderland also having been linked with holding an interest.

Sunderland boss Alex Neil has admitted he wants fresh bodies in soon, preferably before this weekend’s Championship opener.

Everton are likely to demand a significant fee to let him go given his exploits on loan at Hearts last season.