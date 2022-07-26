The Toffees’ current options at left-back are Vitalii Mykolenko and Niels Nkounkou, but boss Frank Lampard is keen to have more depth in that role.
Everton have identified Sporting Lisbon star Vinagre as a potential target and were locked in talks with them over a move for him.
The Merseyside giants have made progress and are close to agreeing a deal with Sporting Lisbon to take Vinagre on loan, according to Portuguese sports daily Record.
Vinagre will arrive at Goodison Park on an initial one-year loan, with Everton paying his wages.
Lampard’s side will also have an option to make the 23-year-old’s move permanent next summer.
Vinagre has Premier League experience having played for Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The Portuguese will be expected to compete for a place with Mykolenko in the upcoming campaign as Lampard heads into his first full season in charge of Everton, provided the deal goes through.