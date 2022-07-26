Everton are on the verge of securing the services of Ruben Vinagre on loan from Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon, it has been claimed in Portugal.

The Toffees’ current options at left-back are Vitalii Mykolenko and Niels Nkounkou, but boss Frank Lampard is keen to have more depth in that role.

Everton have identified Sporting Lisbon star Vinagre as a potential target and were locked in talks with them over a move for him.

The Merseyside giants have made progress and are close to agreeing a deal with Sporting Lisbon to take Vinagre on loan, according to Portuguese sports daily Record.

Vinagre will arrive at Goodison Park on an initial one-year loan, with Everton paying his wages.

Lampard’s side will also have an option to make the 23-year-old’s move permanent next summer.

Vinagre has Premier League experience having played for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Portuguese will be expected to compete for a place with Mykolenko in the upcoming campaign as Lampard heads into his first full season in charge of Everton, provided the deal goes through.