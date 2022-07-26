Turkish giant Fenerbahce are putting pressure on Leeds United target Mergim Berisha to find a new club soon as he is not part of their plans for the new season.

The Whites search for a new forward has seen them identify a potential signing in the Turkish Super Lig in the shape of Berisha.

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch is an admirer of Fenerbahce hitman Berisha and is claimed to want to bring him to Elland Road.

The American knows Berisha well from their spell working together at Red Bull Salzburg and sees him as a player that can provide competition and support to Leeds first choice striker Patrick Bamford.

But Leeds are not the only club keen on snapping up the 24-year-old as Bundesliga side Stuttgart have already seen Fenerbahce knock back their loan offer for him.

And according to Turkish daily Takvim, Fenerbahce are pressuring Berisha to find a new club soon as he is not part of their plans going forward.

The Turkish giants want to shed money off their wage bill and have identified Berisha and the likes of Ally Samatta as players they need to offload in the ongoing window.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds will go in with an official offer for Berisha and provide him with a way out of Fenerbahce this summer.