Turkish giants Trabzonspor are holding talks with Manchester United to sign Axel Tuanzebe and there is a good feeling in the negotiations.

Tuanzebe has been tipped to move on from Old Trafford this summer, with the defender well down the pecking order under new boss Erik ten Hag.

A number of sides have shown interest in landing the former Aston Villa man, but it is Trabzonspor putting in a big tilt to win the race for his signature.

The Turkish champions are in talks with Manchester United about signing Tuanzebe and the player is their priority target.

The discussions are claimed to have left all involved with a good feeling about a deal, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

However, no agreement has been reached yet.

A move to Trabzonspor would hand Tuanzebe the chance to play in the Champions League, with the Turkish side set to enter in the playoff round.

The 24-year-old defender spent the second half of last season on loan at Napoli, after spending the first half at Aston Villa.