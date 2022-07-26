Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe believes that Manchester United loanee Alvaro Fernandez is going to be a fantastic footballer for the Red Devils in the future.

The 19-year-old full-back has been sent out on his first spell away from Manchester, joining the Championship outfit on a season-long loan deal.

There Fernandez will play with former Liverpool playmaker Ben Woodburn, former Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, and Tottenham Hotspur loanee Troy Parrott.

Stressing the importance of the signing, Preston manager Lowe said that Fernandez will challenge Robbie Brady for a place in the starting eleven and will offer the team different qualities.

The manager also tipped the young Manchester United talent to have a bright future at the Premier League club.

“Alvaro’s one we’ve monitored and one who was brought to our attention through our chief scout James Wallace who’s watched him numerous times”, Lowe told his club’s official website.

“Once we’d watched him a little bit more we felt he could do a job for us down that side as a left wing-back.

“He’ll challenge Robbie [Brady] to start.

“Robbie’s got the quality in his left foot of picking passes out, and Alvaro’s got different types of qualities in that he gets at people and he can get past them with high energy.

“He’s a fantastic asset to us.

“He’s going to be a fantastic football player for Manchester United, but we need Alvaro to help us in our Championship campaign for us to help him to hopefully one day make his Premier League debut for Manchester United.”

Fernandez was on the bench for Manchester United in their last four league games of the 2021/22 season.