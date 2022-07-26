Leeds United defender Robin Koch has dubbed Whites boss Jesse Marsch a “top coach”, but admits that the American’s approach is very different from his predecessor Marcelo Bielsa.

The Whites sacked Bielsa last season amid relegation worries and brought in former Red Bull Salzburg coach Marsch, with claims that the club felt the two managers had similar styles.

Marsch is now leading Leeds in their pre-season preparations as the start of a new campaign draws closer and he has been able to spend an extended amount of time on the training pitch with the players.

Koch feels that Marsch is very different to Bielsa in his approach, but believes that he is still a top notch coach and insists he has a good relationship with his new boss.

“It’s different training and also a different style of play”, Koch told SPOX and Goal.

“He talks to us a lot, communicates with everyone.

“He is really a very open guy and also just a top football coach.

“I get along with him well”, the centre-back added.

Koch, 26, will be hoping he has impressed Marsch enough over the course of pre-season to be handed a start when the Whites kick off their new Premier League campaign.

Leeds first play host to Wolves before then travelling to Southampton.