Leeds United full-back Cody Drameh is willing to stay put at Elland Road and fight for his place in the starting eleven, according to Leeds Live.

Drameh was sent out on loan to Cardiff City during the second half of last season and was praised for his efforts, managing to feature in each of their 22 games between 15th January and the end of the season.

He has again been expected to exit Elland Road this summer, especially with Leeds signing another right-back in the shape of Rasmus Kristensen.

The Whites still have Luke Ayling able to slot in at right-back and Drameh’s chances of game time could be limited if he stays put.

However, at present Drameh does not want to leave Leeds this summer and is determined to stay and fight for his place.

He has a number of options in the Championship, but does not want to leave Leeds.

If Drameh is left out of matchday squads at the start of the season it remains to be seen if his stance changes.

The defender forced his way out of Leeds to join Cardiff on loan in January, when then boss Marcelo Bielsa wanted him to stay.