Leicester City have Robert Sanchez in their sights as a potential replacement for Kasper Schmeichel, but Brighton & Hove Albion do not want to sell the Spaniard, according to Daily Express.

Schmeichel’s future at the King Power Stadium is under the scanner as he has entered the final year of his contract at the club.

The Dane is looking at the possibility of leaving Leicester and is being linked with a move to Ligue 1 outfit Nice.

Les Aiglons failed with their efforts to snap up shot-stopper Yann Sommer this summer and Schmeichel is now considering joining the French club.

Leicester are aware of the possibility of the 35-year-old leaving and are in the process of identifying potential replacements.

The Foxes have Brighton star Sanchez star on their transfer radar, although a deal for him is looking unlikely.

Brighton do not want to sell the Spaniard in the ongoing window, following a season in which he impressed for them between the sticks.

It remains to be seen whether Leicester will move for alternative options should Schmeichel seal an exit this summer.