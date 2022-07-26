Leicester City owner Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha has confirmed that there are no offers on the table for Arsenal target Youri Tielemans at the moment.

Tielemans made 50 appearances in all competitions for Leicester during the 2021/22 season, scoring seven goals and laying on five assists.

Currently in the final year of his contract with the Foxes and given no sign of an extension being agreed, Tielemans is being linked with the exit door.

Arsenal are one of the clubs heavily interested in securing the services of the Belgium international and it remains to be seen if the Gunners will make a move soon.

However, so far Leicester have not been tested.

“It’s nothing. There haven’t been any offers yet”, Srivaddhanaprabha told Sky Sports News.

Srivaddhanaprabha further stressed that he had yet to see a proposition from any interested party for Tielemans, let alone a concrete offer.

“There hasn’t been anything concrete or a proposition yet”, he added.

Tielemans is also on Erik ten Hag’s wishlist as an alternative should the Red Devils fail in their pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Leicester finished last season in eighth place, four points behind West Ham United, who took the last European spot.

The Foxes reached the semi-finals of the inaugural Europa Conference League, losing to eventual winners Roma and currently remain the only Premier League club to not have made a signing all throughout the window.