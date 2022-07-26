Championship outfit Preston North End are on the verge of signing Manchester United left-back Alvaro Fernandez on loan this summer, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The 19-year-old Spaniard impressed for Manchester United Under-23s and the plan has been to send him out on his first loan this summer.

He was left out of the club’s pre-season tour given the interest he has been attracting from clubs in the Championship.

And it appears that a deal is finally in place for him to leave Old Trafford temporarily this summer.

It has been claimed Manchester United have agreed to let him join Preston on loan in the ongoing transfer window.

The Championship club have been in talks with Manchester United over a deal to sign Fernandez on loan.

Several other clubs were also in the running, including a few from Europe, but Fernandez and Manchester United have opted for Preston.

An announcement is expected to be made by the clubs later today on the deal for him to move to Deepdale.

The Spaniard will hope to play regular football and impress under Ryan Lowe next season before returning to Old Trafford next summer.