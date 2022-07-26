Sunderland boss Alex Neil has stated his intention to complete further signings before Sunday’s Championship opener against Coventry City.

Last season, the Black Cats earned promotion to the Championship after a 2-0 victory over Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley in the League One playoff final, concluding a four-year stint in the third tier.

Sunderland have so far added four new signings over the summer and saw loan target Troy Parrott join their Championship rivals Preston North End on Monday.

Neil expressed his intention to bring in one or two new signings to the Stadium of Light before their opening game against Coventry City on Sunday but he insisted that the transfer market is not his top priority at the moment.

The Sunderland manager highlighted that getting the players at his disposal ready for the game against the Sky Blues is his first priority and stressed that he is not willing to let other teams get a jump on them in the upcoming season by being unprepared.

“When it comes to getting players in, then myself and everyone at the club that is dealing with transfer matters can only push it as far as we can push it”, Neil was quoted saying by the Sunderland Echo.

“That’s what we’re currently trying to do.

“Naturally, we want to try to add before the weekend, and we hope that one or two of those run their course, and we manage to get them in.

“But I won’t be spending all my time worrying about that if I can’t affect it.

“My main priority is to get the lads that we’ve currently got onto the training pitch, and get us ready for the first game.

“If we can get bodies in, then that will naturally help us.”

“We’ve got seven games between now and the end of the window, and we certainly don’t want to be giving any teams games head start by being under-strength

Sunderland are in talks with Everton in an attempt to re-sign Nathan Broadhead, who spent last season at the Stadium of Light on loan, to strengthen their final third options for the next season.