Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is planning to keep hold of Bristol Rovers target Elliot Anderson rather than sending him out on another loan, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Anderson shone on loan at the Gas last season and played a major part in helping Joey Barton’s men win promotion to League One.

Barton wants Anderson back for a fresh loan spell, this time in the third tier, but his exploits have put him firmly on the radar of several Championship sides.

Clubs have been waiting for Newcastle to make a decision on Anderson and they look to have done so, with Howe wanting to keep him at St James’ Park.

Howe has been impressed with that he has seen of Anderson over the course of pre-season so far, with the player handling the step up to senior team level.

And a number of Championship sides who have asked about taking him on loan have been led to believe Howe does not want to let him go.

The situation is not set in stone as if Newcastle sign another two players then Anderson could still be sent out on loan.

However, at present the plan at St James’ Park is to keep the exciting academy product at the club.