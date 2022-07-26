Newcastle United are not chasing Paris Saint-Germain winger Julian Draxler, according to the Daily Telegraph, despite being heavily linked with the German.

The Magpies are in the market looking for a wide man but have so far been left disappointed in their attempts to bring in any of their targets.

The asking prices they have been quoted for players such as Harvey Barnes, Anthony Gordon, and Jack Harrison appear to be on the higher side, with the club not showing any willingness to meet them.

It has been suggested they are now looking at signing Draxler and have been in touch with the player’s agent.

PSG are prepared to let Draxler go this summer, with a bid of between €20m and €30m tipped to be enough to land him.

However, talk Newcastle want to sign Draxler is claimed to be wide of the mark.

The Magpies are not currently chasing the German winger and are focused elsewhere in their bid to add a final third option.

Newcastle may yet have to look at the loan market if they are unable to locate a winger they feel is being fairly priced.