Newcastle United new boy Sven Botman has revealed that the Magpies have plans in motion to reach the top of the game and expressed his desire to help the club achieve their goals.

The Dutch centre-back had been a transfer target of Eddie Howe since the January transfer window, but the move failed to materialise and Botman ended up staying at Lille.

In the ongoing transfer window, the 22-year-old seemed almost certain to join the Italian champions AC Milan, but Dan Ashworth and Howe convinced the player to join the Magpies on a five-year deal.

Botman revealed that Newcastle have a plan in motion and the ambition to become successful in the future, which he admitted attracted him to the project.

The 22-year-old further added that he believes Premier League to be the strongest league in the world and stressed that Newcastle are not in the league to make up the numbers, instead they have clear aims in their sights.

“It’s my first time playing in the Premier League – I think it’s the best league in the world – and it’s getting stronger and stronger”, Botman was quoted saying by the Shields Gazette.

“Every team is getting the best players.

“Newcastle isn’t just a club who is playing in the Premier League – and seeing what happens.

“They have a strict plan.

“They want to reach the top – and that’s something that really attracts me.

“I want to help Newcastle with the goals they have.”

Howe’s side will begin their Premier League campaign against newly promoted Nottingham Forest on 6th August at St. James Park and all eyes will be on Botman, who is expected to make his competitive debut for the club.