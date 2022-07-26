Manchester United left-back Alex Telles has emerged as a potential target for French club Nice this summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 29-year-old left-back has two years left on his contract at Manchester United but his future could be away from Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag has signed Tyrell Malacia this summer and Manchester United are open to offers for Telles in the ongoing transfer window.

The Brazilian is also prepared to move on and he could have an escape route to France ahead of the new season.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Nice are interested in getting their hands on the 29-year-old this summer.

He has emerged as a target for Nice, who are considering taking him to France before the end of the window.

Talks are ongoing and Nice are studying the financial feasibility of signing the Brazilian full-back this summer.

Manchester United are waiting for concrete offers to land on their table for Telles given Malacia is being considered as the backup option to Luke Shaw next season.