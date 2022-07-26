Orel Mangala’s Nottingham Forest medical has been postponed and will now only take place on Wednesday.

Nottingham Forest have an agreement in place with Stuttgart to sign the Belgium international midfielder and are pushing to complete the deal.

Mangala has flown to Greece and the plan was for him to undergo his medical checks in Athens on Tuesday, before then flying into the UK.

However, the medical has been put back to Wednesday, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Mangala has just checked into his hotel in Athens and will only be put through his medical paces by Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

The deal is still on course to go through, with Nottingham Forest having an agreement in place with both Stuttgart and the midfielder.

There is no suggestion yet that there are any possible hitches in the transfer.

Mangala will be looking to hit the ground running at Nottingham Forest when he does complete his move and he will add to Steve Cooper’s options in midfield.

The midfielder landed at Stuttgart in the summer of 2017 and following a loan stint at Hamburg set about establishing himself at the German side.