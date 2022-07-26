Rennes are making a push to sign Arnaud Kalimuendo, who has not agreed to a move to Leeds United, despite the Whites trying to sign him.

Kalimuendo shone on loan at Lens from Paris Saint-Germain last season and has again demonstrated his worth over the course of pre-season with the Parisians.

He is keen to stay at the Parc des Princes and fight for his place, but PSG coach Christophe Galtier has left the door open for him to leave.

Kalimuendo is not short of suitors, with Leeds keen, but according to French sports daily L’Equipe, he has not agreed to move to Elland Road and is also wanted by Rennes.

Rennes want to keep the 20-year-old in Ligue 1 and have held initial talks with PSG over a possible deal.

PSG are looking for €20m to let the striker depart this summer.

In addition to Leeds and Rennes, a further French club in the shape of Nice are also eyeing Kalimuendo.

Kalimuendo has a further two years left to run on his contract at the Parc des Princes.