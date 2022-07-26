Ruben Vinagre has already signed a contract with Everton and the club are expected to confirm his arrival imminently.

It emerged early on Tuesday morning that Everton had agreed a season-long loan deal with Sporting Lisbon for Vinagre.

The former Wolves man flew to England and was at the Toffees’ Finch Farm base in order to put the finishing touches to the switch to Goodison Park.

Now, according to Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepulveda, the loan deal is essentially complete.

Vinagre has already put pen to paper to his loan contract at Everton and the club are expected to confirm his arrival imminently.

The left-sided player will add to Frank Lampard’s options ahead of the new season.

Vinagre already has Premier League experience gained through his time at Wolves and Lampard will hope he can hit the ground running.

He will become the Toffees’ second signing of the summer following the capture of centre-back James Tarkowski.

It remains to be seen if there is an option to buy in the loan agreement and if so, what level it is set at.