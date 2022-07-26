Sunderland boss Alex Neil has described new goalkeeper Alex Bass as someone with both quality and courage and explained he is at the club to push Anthony Patterson.

The Black Cats confirmed the signing of the 24-year-old from Portsmouth on a three-year deal with the option of a further year on Tuesday evening.

The 24-year-old is not new to the first-team scene having represented Portsmouth on 41 occasions, 18 of which were in League One.

Bass is set to be a replacement for Lee Burge, whom the Black Cats released earlier in the summer and will fight for a place in the starting eleven with Patterson.

Neil, while explaining his side’s decision to sign Bass, insisted that the goalkeeper has been signed to push Patterson, with the added benefit that his best years lie firmly in front of him.

“We know that we needed to add competition in the goalkeeping department and Alex fits our model in terms of signing another young and up-and-coming player”, Neil told his club’s official website.

“He’s big lad and he’s got quality – and he’s brave – so now his job is to push Anthony Patterson and force his way into the team

“He’s played games, but he’s of an age profile whereby his best years are ahead of him, so we believe that he’s a good fit for us.

“Hopefully he can add to his current experience and continue to develop into a really good goalkeeper.”

Bass becomes the fifth player to move to the Stadium of Light this summer following the arrivals of Daniel Ballard, Leon Dajaku, Jack Clarke and Aji Alese.