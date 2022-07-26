Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is hoping to bring four more new signings into his squad before the end of the transfer window, according to The Athletic.

The Blues have so far signed two players in the shape of forward Raheem Sterling and defender Kalidou Koulibaly, but have suffered frustration in the market as well.

Chelsea wanted Raphinha and had an agreement with Leeds United only to see Barcelona hijack the deal and take the Brazilian to the Nou Camp.

They are staring at a similar fate with their pursuit of Jules Kounde as well, who is also expected to move to Barcelona from Sevilla after almost agreeing to join Chelsea.

Tuchel has voiced his frustration and it has been claimed that he wants at least four more new signings this summer.

The Chelsea boss wants at least two more centre-backs, with interest in Paris Saint-Germain’s Presnel Kimpembe still persisting.

Tuchel also wants to add more depth to other areas of his squad, however it is unclear whether he wants to bring in a new number 9 as well.

He is also keen to offload surplus to requirements players from his squad and recently insisted that his team are lacking energy as several are considering their futures at Stamford Bridge.

The German would like to see Chelsea become more proactive in the market and avoid scenarios where they lose out on players.