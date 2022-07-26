Jermain Defoe and Yaya Toure will join Tottenham Hotspur as academy coaches, according to the Evening Standard.

Defoe retired in March during his second spell at Sunderland and had a short stint as part of Rangers’ coaching staff while still a player at Ibrox.

Toure retired at the start of 2020 and enjoyed a brief spell as assistant manager at Olimpik Donetsk the following year.

In the summer of 2021, Toure joined Russian side Akhmat Grozny as assistant manager and served in that capacity until December the same year, when he joined Spurs on a part-time basis.

Defoe and Toure are set to join the Tottenham academy, after Spurs helped both of them complete their coaching badges.

Both are expected to take charge of different age-groups within the academy as part of a coaching staff overhaul.

They are the next in line to earn their coaching badges with the Spurs academy, following current Bournemouth boss Scott Parker, Antonio Conte’s assistant Ryan Mason and Ledley King, who worked briefly under Jose Mourinho.

The pair bring with them plenty of experience at the highest level, with Premier League and Champions League-winning pedigree conspicuous on Toure’s CV.