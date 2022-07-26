Tottenham Hotspur are yet to offer a new contract to striker Harry Kane amidst interest from Bayern Munich, according to football.london.

The 28-year-old striker’s future has come under the scanner in recent days due to interest from German champions Bayern Munich.

Julian Nagelsmann has openly talked about his admiration for Kane and there are claims that Bayern Munich are lining up a move for him next summer.

The forward is not going anywhere at the moment, but his current deal with Tottenham only has two years left on it.

And it has been claimed that Spurs are yet to offer him a new deal despite the constant talk of him leaving the club at some point.

Kane is happy at Tottenham, who will be in the Champions League next season, and is pleased to work under Antonio Conte.

But the spectre of the German champions wanting to sign him next season has left Tottenham annoyed.

The forward is open to talks over a new deal and Spurs are expected to offer him a fresh contract soon.

However, the possibility of Tottenham losing Kane next summer remains a possibility due to interest from the Bavarians.