West Ham United are set to make a fresh attempt to convince Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski by offering him a lucrative contract to move to the London Stadium.

The Hammers are on the verge of signing Italy international striker Gianluca Scamacca from Sassuolo this summer and are still in the market for more additions.

Their shopping in Serie A is far from over as they are continuing to push for a deal to sign Napoli’s Zielinski.

The Poland attacking midfielder is not too keen on a move to West Ham yet and prefers Lazio if he does move, but the Hammers are not giving up.

According to the Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the east London club are trying to entice him through a lucrative contract offer.

West Ham are prepared to raise their salary offer to Zielinski and have put in front of him a contract worth €6m per season.

It would be a considerable jump from his current wages at Napoli if he agrees to join the east London club.

The Hammers also have work to do in their attempt to persuade Napoli who are sticking to their asking price of around €38m to €40m.

West Ham initially offered an up front fee of €25m plus potential add-ons but negotiations are ongoing between the two clubs.