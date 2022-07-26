West Ham United have confirmed the arrival of Gianluca Scamacca from Sassuolo, but spelt his name wrongly in the video announcing the signing, leading to the club quickly deleting the tweet.

The Hammers worked hard to do a deal with Sassuolo for the hitman and also persuade the player that his future would be best served by heading to the London Stadium.

They now have their man and presented the news to the West Ham fans in a video, styled on the old Channel 4 Football Italia coverage which used to delight UK fans in the 1990s.

However, with a mistake which overshadowed the stylish video, West Ham spelt the player’s name “Scammaca” and not “Scamacca”, something they will need to put right in the coming weeks as they cover his every move for the club.

The Italian will be looking to make an early impact under David Moyes as he bids to show his quality.

Scamacca was prolific in Serie A for Sassuolo last season as he helped himself to 16 goals with a series of impressive displays.

The transfer will also see Dutch side PSV Eindhoven enjoy a cash windfall of around €4m.

Scamacca, who is a senior Italy international, played for PSV Eindhoven before he moved to Sassuolo.