Chelsea have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Jules Kounde as Sevilla have reached an agreement with Barcelona over a deal for him.

New centre-backs have been a top priority for Chelsea this summer following the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

The Blues have already roped in Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli and they have been trying to snap up Kounde from Sevilla as their second centre-back signing.

Chelsea failed with efforts to snare away Kounde in January, but were hoping for better fortunes this time around and they even managed to agree to a deal in principle with Los Palanganas for him.

But Kounde has been attracting serious interest from Sevilla’s La Liga rivals Barcelona.

And according to Spanish daily AS, Chelsea have missed out on the Frenchman again as Sevilla and Barcelona have an agreement in place over his transfer.

The debt-ridden Blaugrana have managed to find the fees necessary to secure a move for Kounde by activating some financial levers, which has helped them beat the likes of Chelsea to his services.

Moreover, Kounde had his heart set on joining Barcelona and waited for them to move into a position where they are able to sign him, even though Chelsea are in a much better financial situation.

Chelsea are still on the hunt for a new centre-half and it remains to be seen whether they will able to fill that position this summer.