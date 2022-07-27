Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is against selling Newcastle United target Timo Werner in the ongoing window, it has been claimed in Germany.

Werner has struggled to find his best form on the pitch since joining the Blues from RB Leipzig in January 2021.

The Germany international has been linked with an exit this summer, with the likes of Leipzig and Juventus keen on snapping him up.

Werner also has admirers in the Premier League as Newcastle, who are still on the lookout for a versatile forward, have him in their sights.

The 26-year-old is claimed to be open to leaving Stamford Bridge this summer, with Leipzig touted to be his preferred destination.

However, according to German magazine Kicker, Blues boss Tuchel is against the idea of selling Werner this summer, which is a blow to his potential suitors such as Newcastle.

Chelsea are already a man short in the striker department following the temporary departure of Romelu Lukaku and Tuchel, as it stands, does not want to see Werner leave as well.

Newcastle are yet to taste success in their pursuits of attacking targets this summer and it remains to be seen whether they will turn to alternative options.