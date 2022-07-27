Chelsea have not pulled out of the race for Sevilla’s Jules Kounde, but are looking at alternatives and have found out they will not come any cheaper.

Kounde has been a target for Chelsea since last summer and the club were confident of getting a deal done to sign him last week.

A deal was close to being agreed for a fee of €65m and personal terms were also in place between Chelsea and the player.

But Barcelona got to work over the weekend and Kounde is now expected to join the Catalans despite the lack of an agreement with Sevilla.

However, according to Spanish outlet Mucho Deporte, Chelsea are still in the race for the Frenchman and have not bowed out of it yet.

The Blues accept that Barcelona have the edge as the defender wants to move to the Nou Camp.

Chelsea are considering other alternatives in the market while keeping tabs on Kounde’s situation.

They are though finding that alternative options of the same level will not be cheaper than Kounde.

Barcelona are yet to agree on a deal with Sevilla and negotiations are still ongoing between the two clubs.

The Catalan giants are not prepared to offer as much money as Chelsea but Sevilla are being tough negotiators.