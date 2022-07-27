Club Brugge are considering accepting the latest bid from AC Milan for Leeds United target Charles De Ketelaere, it has been claimed in Italy.

De Ketelaere has been clear about wanting to join AC Milan and has rejected overtures from Leeds this summer.

The Whites have been prepared to meet Club Brugge’s demands and fulfil the salary expectations of the players as well but the Belgian only wants a move to the San Siro.

Negotiations between AC Milan and Club Brugge have dragged on for several weeks with multiple bids being rejected by the Belgian giants.

But according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the end could be in sight for the transfer saga involving the 21-year-old.

AC Milan recently tabled another offer worth €32m in a fixed fee and another €3m in potential add-ons.

The Rossoneri are quietly confident that the bid could be accepted by Club Brugge for De Ketelaere.

It has also been claimed that the Belgian giants are also angling towards accepting the offer from the Serie A giants.

AC Milan are yet to get an answer but an agreement could be reached for De Ketelaere’s move to the San Siro between tonight and Thursday morning.

The news would be a disappointment to Leeds, who continue to remain keen on the player.