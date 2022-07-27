Negotiations between Tottenham Hotspur and Fiorentina for the transfer of Giovani Lo Celso are at a standstill, but the Italian club’s progress in Europe may give them new life.

Lo Celso has been frozen out at Tottenham and has been asked to consider his future, having spent the latter half of last season on loan with Villarreal.

The La Liga club are eager to take back the Tottenham midfielder, but face problems doing that as Spurs remain firm in their demands.

Italian side Fiorentina have also thrown their hat into the ring for the Argentine star, but they are having trouble with Tottenham’s reported €20m asking price for the midfielder.

Discussions between Tottenham and Fiorentina have now stopped, but there is still a glimmer of hope, according to Florence-based daily La Nazione.

Qualification for the Europa Conference League group stage could entice Lo Celso to the Florence club, while they could also offer bonuses to Tottenham depending on how far they reach in the competition with the midfielder.

Fiorentina will play the second leg of their playoff round late in August and if they are successful in qualifying for the group stage, there might be a scramble towards the end of the window for Lo Celso.

Villarreal are also at the same stage of the competition and it appears that if Lo Celso is to depart Tottenham this summer, it is highly likely he will go to a Europa Conference League team.