Crystal Palace are holding discussions with Northern Irish club Larne in an effort to agree a deal for Kofi Balmer, according to Sky Sports News.

The Eagles are on the looking for young talents to add to the ranks and have zeroed in on the promising centre-back.

Balmer has another two years left to run on his contract at Larne and Crystal Palace are keen to find an agreement over a fee for his services.

The defender turns out for Northern Ireland’s Under-21s at international level and a move to Selhurst Park is likely to appeal to him.

He has already been in action for Larne this season, turning out for the club in their Europa Conference League qualifying defeat against St Joseph’s FC.

And despite his tender years, Balmer has made over 100 appearances in the Northern Irish top flight.

It remains to be seen if Crystal Palace can agree a deal to bring the defender to the Premier League.

Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough included Balmer in a senior team training camp earlier this year.

Crystal Palace have a friendly against Montpellier on the agenda before they then start their league campaign by playing host to Arsenal.