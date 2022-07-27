Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is in consultation with technical director Darren Fletcher over whether to loan out Charlie Savage and Zidane Iqbal this summer, according to The Times.

With the Red Devils back in England, the club are now deciding on which young players could be loaned out this summer.

Alvaro Fernandez has already joined Preston on loan and several other young players are expected to be sent out on loan before the end of the transfer window.

Savage and Zidane impressed during pre-season and Ten Hag has been left happy with what he saw from the young midfield duo in Asia and Australia.

It has been claimed that the Manchester United manager and Fletcher, the technical director, are in talks this week to see whether the duo can be loaned out.

Fletcher has tracked their development from the academy and is in talks with the camps of both players as well.

Ten Hag is trying to determine whether Savage and Iqbal could be part of his first-team squad next season.

Manchester United are still trying to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona before the end of the window.

The Red Devils are likely to demand guarantees over game time before they would agree to loan out the two youngsters.