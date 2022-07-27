Paris Saint-Germain made a late attempt to hijack Gianluca Scamacca’s switch to West Ham United, according to Sky Sports News.

The Premier League side have pulled off a coup in landing Italy’s number 9, who scored 16 goals in Serie A over the course of last season, but they were not without competition for his signature.

French champions PSG held an interest in Scamacca, but it appeared to have cooled as West Ham made their move.

However, PSG did not abandon their interest in landing the striker and made a late attempt to hijack West Ham’s swoop for him.

Scamacca though had already given West Ham his word he would move to the London Stadium and was not prepared to break it.

He also had interest from AC Milan, Inter, Borussia Dortmund and a further two unnamed clubs from the Premier League.

Scamacca has been handed the number 7 shirt at West Ham and the club will be looking for him to quickly adapt to the cut and thrust of English football.

The 23-year-old spent time in the youth ranks at Lazio, Roma and PSV Eindhoven, before making the move to Sassuolo.