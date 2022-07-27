Everton’s capture of Dwight McNeil from Burnley is as good as complete and the player is having a medical, according to the Daily Mail.

McNeil has attracted interest from the Premier League since Burnley were relegated at the end of last season.

Crystal Palace and West Ham United are both admirers of the Clarets winger, but it is Everton who are set to win the race to secure his services.

The Toffees have agreed a fee of £20m, plus add-ons, with Burnley and are now speeding to complete the transfer.

McNeil is having his medical at Everton’s Finch Farm training base and if he passes without an issue then the club will confirm his arrival.

The winger will link up with a familiar face at Everton in the shape of James Tarkowski, who joined the Toffees from Burnley earlier this summer.

Everton have also just landed left-back Ruben Vinagre on a season-long loan deal from Sporting Lisbon.

Boss Frank Lampard is keen to continue to strengthen his squad as he looks to avoid a repeat of the relegation trouble Everton were mired in last season.