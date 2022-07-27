Everton are in talks with Burnley and are hopeful of agreeing a deal for Dwight McNeil, who is also a target for Crystal Palace, according to the Daily Telegraph.

McNeil has been linked with an exit from Turf Moor in the ongoing transfer window on the back of Burnley’s relegation from the top flight.

Crystal Palace are admirers of the winger and hold an interest, but it has been suggested he is not currently a transfer priority for the Eagles.

And Everton may take advantage of Palace looking elsewhere first as they are now in talks with Burnley about signing McNeil; the player has also been linked with West Ham.

The Toffees have already landed one player from Burnley, in the shape of James Tarkowski when his deal at Turf Moor ran out, and now want another.

They are hopeful that they will be able to find common ground with Burnley to take McNeil to Goodison Park.

Negotiations are ongoing, with Everton looking to put McNeil at the disposal of Frank Lampard.

Everton are now making moves in the transfer market and are also signing Ruben Vinagre, a former Wolves star, on loan from Sporting Lisbon.