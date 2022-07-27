Everton have opened up to the possibility of Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes leaving Goodison Park this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

Gomes made 19 appearances in all competitions for the Toffees during the 2021/22 season, scoring one goal and laying on two assists, while accumulating six cautions.

The 28-year-old featured only five times after Frank Lampard took over the reins and had also missed nine Premier League games with a calf injury after the start of last season.

Gomes has not featured for a single minute during the Toffees’ pre-season tour of the United States which has led to growing speculation about his future.

Everton will now listen to offers for the midfielder and will sanction the Portugal international’s departure if they can get a suitable sum.

Gomes has been training with Lampard’s squad and it is thought that he is not injured.

Everton narrowly avoided relegation last season, securing their Premier League status with a come-from-behind 3-2 win in their final home game against Crystal Palace.

It remains to be seen if the former Barcelona, Valencia and Benfica midfielder will attract any interest from La Liga, where he spent three seasons before a loan move to Goodison Park was made permanent.