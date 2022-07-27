Everton are set to make a decision on Huddersfield Town and Sunderland target Ellis Simms soon, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Simms spent the second half of last season north of the border on loan at Hearts, where he found the back of the net and impressed.

He is now wanted by several clubs during the ongoing transfer window, with Championship pair Huddersfield and Sunderland both keen.

Everton could sell Simms or loan him out and they have been weighing up what to do with him.

And it has been claimed the Toffees are close to making a decision over what to do with Simms this summer.

If they choose to loan him out then the deal should be a straightforward one to do.

Huddersfield and Sunderland are not the only sides keen on Simms and further sides have been in touch with Everton to register their interest in snapping him up.

Simms is not short of options and is likely to discover what Everton want to do with him soon.