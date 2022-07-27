Burnley winger Dwight McNeil is closing in on a move to Everton imminently, according to the Burnley Express.

McNeil has been keen to continue to play in the Premier League and has been prepared for a move away from relegated Burnley.

A number of Premier League clubs have been keeping tabs on the 22-year-old winger and the player has been waiting for concrete offers.

Everton have long been interested in him and talks have been taking place between the Toffees and the Clarets over a potential deal.

And it has been claimed that McNeil is now on the cusp of joining the Merseyside club this summer.

The negotiations are at an advanced stage and Everton are close to ageing on a deal to sign the winger.

Frank Lampard has been keen to add McNeil’s quality to his squad and a deal is now imminent.

Burnley recently assured McNeil that he would be sold if they receive the right offer and it seems he is now Everton bound.