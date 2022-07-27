Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has heaped praise on Paraguay international Miguel Almiron ahead of the new season, terming the 28-year-old a ‘team player’.

Almiron made 32 appearances in all competitions for the Magpies during the 2021/22 season, scoring just the one goal.

The Paraguayan, linked with the exit door at one time, has now earned the approval of his manager for his conduct both on and off the pitch.

Howe was quick to praise what Almiron brings to the Newcastle dressing room and added that he has been impressed by every aspect of the 28-year-old’s personality.

“Miggy’s such a good team player”, Howe was quoted as saying by the Shields Gazette.

“He’s great in the dressing room and every aspect of his personality is very good.”

Howe further noted that it is great to see Almiron plundering the goals during pre-season and has stated that he hopes to see the attacking midfielder have a really good season on Tyneside.

“I’m delighted to see him scoring goals and playing with confidence.

“I hope it’s the start of a really good season for him”, he added.

Howe oversaw Newcastle’s resurgence as the Magpies climbed from the bottom of the table to creditably finish in eleventh position in the Premier League last season.

Almiron has scored four goals in pre-season thus far, and might yet get to add to that tally as Newcastle will take on Atalanta and Athletic Bilbao before beginning the new season at home to Nottingham Forest.