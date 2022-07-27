Tottenham Hotspur managing director of football Fabio Paratici has offered Sergio Reguilon to Serie A giants Inter.

Spurs have already completed much of their transfer business in terms of incomings and their hierarchy are now focused on offloading stars deemed surplus to requirements by boss Antonio Conte.

Tottenham managing director of football Paratici is overseeing the process of trimming down their squad and he has been holding talks with several clubs over the possibility of taking on some of Spurs’ fringe players.

Left-back Reguilon is among the players Conte is open to moving on this summer and Paratici has been proposing his name to several clubs.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Paratici has offered Inter the opportunity to sign the Spaniard.

La Liga giants Sevilla have been linked with interest in Reguilon but Inter could hand him a pathway to play in Italy should they decide to take up Paratici’s offer.

Reguilon still has three years left on his current deal at Tottenham and it remains to be seen where he ends up playing next.

The full-back is reportedly open to joining Sevilla, where he had a spell on loan from Real Madrid.

Conte now has a wealth of players able to operate as wing-backs and offloading Reguilon is something the club are keen to do.