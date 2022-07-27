Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo is of the opinion that the primary target of Jesse Marsch’s team in the upcoming season should be securing survival in Premier League.

The Whites are attempting to strengthen their team over the summer as they demonstrate a strong desire to avoid another season of hardship in the Premier League.

In February, Marsch replaced Marcelo Bielsa as manager of Leeds, who were in danger of being relegated and narrowly escaped the drop on the last day of the previous season.

Dorigo is of the view that the main priority in the upcoming season should be to ensure their survival in the Premier League, but he admits that realistically, Leeds should be finishing 13th or 14th in the standings.

The former Leeds player believes that Marsch reinforced his Leeds squad with additional depth in the ongoing transfer window and hopes the new additions will settle quickly before the start of the season.

“The first aim is always survival”, Dorigo told Leeds Live.

“I think if you’re optimistic you’re looking at mid-table, but if you’re realistic you’re looking at a comfortable 13th or 14th.

“We’ve bulked up with more signings, we needed to make that squad bigger with more depth to it and that’s what we’ve done.

“Hopefully they can settle in quickly and then that target should be fine.”

Leeds will face Cagliari in their last pre-season game before they begin their Premier League campaign against Bruno Lage’s Wolves at home on 6th August.