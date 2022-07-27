Dean Saunders has admitted he would like to see Aaron Ramsey at Newcastle United, but stressed that Nottingham Forest could also be an option for him.

Ramsey is currently a free agent following the termination of his contract by Serie A giants Juventus, where he was on the books for the last three years.

The ex-Arsenal star is believed to be keen on returning to the Premier League and is on the lookout for offers from potential suitors.

Former Wales international Saunders wants to see the midfielder sign for the Magpies this summer, as they are a club that are on the up at present.

The ex-Nottingham Forest star also feels that the Tricky Trees could be an option for Ramsey, as boss Steve Cooper, a fellow Welshman, is likely to know him.

“I would like to see him at Newcastle”, Saunders said on talkSPORT while discussing Ramsey’s future.

“I think Newcastle is the train you want to jump on.

“[Newcastle] or Forest.

“Well Steve Cooper, a lot of people do not realise, Steve Cooper is Welsh.

“He has been involved with the England squad for a long time but he will know Aaron.”

Both Newcastle and Nottingham Forest have been looking for reinforcements in midfield in the ongoing window and it remains to be seen whether Ramey will end up joining any among the two.