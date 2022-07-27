Ipswich Town star Sone Aluko has issued a warning to Bolton Wanderers ahead of Saturday’s League One opener, insisting the Tractor Boys are hugely motivated.

Under the guidance of Keiran McKenna, Ipswich came up short in their bid for promotion last season and will now try to return to the Championship at the conclusion of the forthcoming season.

McKenna’s team wrapped up their pre-season games after their 3-1 victory over Southend United on Tuesday and Aluko wore the captain’s armband, while grabbing a assist in the match for good measure.

Ipswich will begin their League One campaign against Ian Evatt’s Bolton on Saturday and Aluko has issued a warning to the Trotters that the Tractor Boys are ready to face them.

The 33-year-old further added that he is pleased with his side’s performance in the pre-season and is confident that Ipswich will play well in their League One opener at Portman Road.

“We have a team that is pretty much fully fit”, Aluko explained to Ipswich Town’s official site.

“We’ve scored goals, we’ve looked sharp and we’ve looked fit.

“I’m really happy with how our pre-season has gone and how my performances have been during it.

“We’ve prepared ourselves really well.

“Saturday’s game will be one of those where there is a full house here and it’s against a good team, so it’s the type of game we usually play well in.

“We’re well up for it.

“As much as pre-season is good for working on some things, it’s not the same as competitive games, so we’re looking forward to getting the season going.”

Last season Evatt’s Bolton also proved themselves as one of the candidates for League One promotion and finished above McKenna’s Ipswich.

Bolton also won both meetings between the two sides last term.