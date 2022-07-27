Kasper Schmeichel has given his nod of approval to a move to Nice this summer but will have to wait until Leicester City secure a replacement for him.

The Leicester City captain has a year left on his contract and is keen to try out something new in the twilight of his career.

The 35-year-old goalkeeper is keen on a move to France and talks with Ligue 1 club Nice are at an advanced stage.

Schmeichel has greenlighted a move to Nice this summer, but will have to wait before the transfer can be formalised.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Leicester want to secure a replacement before allowing the veteran goalkeeper to leave.

Brendan Rodgers is ready to sanction his departure and Leicester are even prepared to let him leave for free in recognition of his service to the club.

But the Leicester boss is keen to bring in his replacement before allowing the long-serving goalkeeper to leave.

The Foxes are interested in Robert Sanchez as the Dane’s replacement but Brighton do not want to sell him.

Schmeichel is ready to pack his bags for France but will have to wait until Leicester sign a new goalkeeper.