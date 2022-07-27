Liverpool are still yet to take a decision on Tyler Morton’s future at the club amidst loan interest from Blackburn Rovers, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Morton is among the most highly rated players in the Reds’ youth set-up and boss Jurgen Klopp handed him his senior debut last season.

The 19-year-old is being linked with a loan exit in the ongoing window, and Blackburn along, with Oxford United have emerged as his potential suitors.

Klopp asked Liverpool to put Morton’s possible exit on hold with several senior players suffering injuries during pre-season.

And as it stands, the Reds are still yet to take a clear decision on the teenager’s immediate future.

Blackburn are keen on signing Morton, but the uncertainty surrounding his future at Anfield ahead of next season still remains.

They share a good relationship with Liverpool owing to the successful loan spell Harvey Elliott had at Ewood Park and that could give them the edge over the likes of Oxford in their chase for Morton.

It remains to be seen whether Blackburn get their man in the coming weeks, while Morton has continued to be a regular part of Klopp’s squad in pre-season.