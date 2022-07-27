Manchester United are amongst the clubs who are interested in Real Salt Lake goalkeeper David Ochoa as a backup option, according to American journalist Tom Bogert.

The Premier League giants have been in the market for a backup goalkeeper since Dean Henderson was allowed to join Nottingham Forest on loan.

Manchester United are considering several market options and would prefer to sign someone in a low-cost deal.

And it has been claimed that Ochoa is one of the goalkeepers Manchester United are tracking this summer.

The 21-year-old is currently at MLS side Real Salt Lake, but will be out of contract at the end of the year.

He represented the United States and Mexico in youth internationals, but has opted to represent the latter in senior football.

Barcelona are also interested in the goalkeeper as part of a plan to bring in a backup shot-stopper.

Monaco are another European club who are tracking Ochoa and he is also attracting interest from Club America, Xolos and San Luis.

With his contract running down, Ochoa is expected to move on from Real Salt Lake in the coming months.