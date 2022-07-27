Newcastle United face competition from Juventus for the signature of Timo Werner after the Italian side opened talks with Chelsea.

The German’s future at Chelsea has come under the scanner this summer with suggestions that he is looking to move on.

Werner would prefer to return to the Bundesliga and join his former club RB Leipzig, but he has suitors in the Premier League as well.

Newcastle are interested in signing Werner and the prospect of taking him to St James’ Park appeals to Magpies boss Eddie Howe.

Chelsea tried to use Werner as a makeweight in a deal to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus earlier in the summer and according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Serie A giants remain interested.

Juventus have now touched base with Chelsea to probe the possibility of signing Werner on loan this summer.

Massimiliano Allegri likes the German and is keen to take him to Turin in the ongoing transfer window.

However, Juventus would have to agree to Chelsea’s financial conditions, which include full coverage of Werner’s wages during the loan stint.

The negotiations are at a preliminary stage and nothing is imminent but the Bianconeri are keen to sign Werner.