Real Betis midfielder William Carvalho has emerged as the top midfield target for newly-promoted Nottingham Forest, with talks being held, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 30-year-old midfielder is in the final year of his contract at Betis and the club are open to selling him this summer.

A move to the Premier League has been rumoured, with suggestions that Fulham are amongst the clubs who are interested in signing the Portugal international.

Carvalho would welcome a move to the Premier League and it has been claimed that Nottingham Forest are now pushing to sign him.

The Betis midfielder has emerged as the priority target for Forest, who are keen to bring in more reinforcements this summer.

The newly-promoted Premier League side have shown ambition in the market and have signed eleven new players since being promoted.

Steven Cooper wants more quality of options in the middle of the park and Carvalho is a big target for the club.

Nottingham Forest are now in conversations to sign the midfielder and pushing hard to get the deal done this summer.

Carvalho has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League for several years since he made his name for Sporting Lisbon.