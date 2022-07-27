Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier has given team-mate Matt Doherty a new nickname after the defender sported a new look at training.

Spurs’ stars are in the thick of pre-season as the new campaign approaches and are trying to impress boss Antonio Conte.

Conte has already strengthened his wing-back options and there are question marks over how much game time Doherty will receive if he stays put in north London.

Perhaps looking to also present himself as a fresh face to the Italian tactician, Doherty was spotted in training sporting a goatee.

It led Spurs’ official Twitter account to post a photograph of him and write “the goat(ee).”

Dier, spotting the post, was quick to get in on the act and dubbed his team-mate “Goaterty”.

Whether the right-back will be sufficiently impressed with Dier’s new nickname to ask for it to be the new name on the back of his shirt remains to be seen.

It is also unclear whether Doherty will still be at Tottenham by the time the transfer window slams shut on 1st September.